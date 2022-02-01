2023: Thugs Destroy Atiku’s Campaign Office

Hoodlums suspected to be political thugs on Tuesday, vandalised the campaign office of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar at the Investment Quarters, eight kilometres away from the Gombe metropolis.

The hoodlums also razed the Gombe State Secretariat of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, situated along Bauchi road in Gombe.

According to reports, the personnel of the fire service with assistance from men of the Nigeria Police Force and some residents were able to put off the inferno which destroyed valuables, including important documents.

The state’s PDP Chairman, General Audu Kwaskebe (Rtd), while addressing reporters after the incident, accused members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of being responsible.

According to him, the youth leader of the APC, Kawu Lero, spearheaded the burning of the secretariat and the vandalization of Atiku’s campaign office.

But the state Public Relations Officer of the APC, Mr Moses Kyari, told Daily Trust that it was PDP members that set their office on fire, “due to internal crisis over control of the party structure.”

Efforts by Newsmen to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, SP Obed Mary Malum, proved abortive as of press time.