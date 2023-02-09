    Login
    2023: Tinubu is my candidate, vote him – Buhari tells Nigerians

    President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday declared the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu as his candidate in the February 25th election.

    To this end, Buhari urged residents of Sokoto State to vote for Tinubu in the upcoming election.

    Buhari spoke at the APC presidential campaign rally in Sokoto.

    “We are all out to support him. Today, we are in Sokoto State, the Seat of the Caliphate, to campaign for our party’s candidate, Tinubu.

    “He is my candidate, we should all vote for him and inform those that are not here with us.

    “APC’s choice is Tinubu and we pray that he will be the one to lead our country,” he said.

