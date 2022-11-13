2023: Tinubu will retire Atiku to Dubai – APC to PDP

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would win the 2023 presidential election and retire the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar to Dubai.

Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Bayo Onanuga, stated this in a Facebook post on Sunday while reacting to PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba.

Ologunagba, while addressing the press on Sunday in Abuja, quoted Section 137 of the 1999 constitution and demanded that Tinubu should step down.

He claimed that by the provision, Tinubu was not eligible to contest the Presidential election in Nigeria.

However, Onanuga challenged the main opposition party to go to court, saying Tinubu was unstoppable and would contest next year’s election.

He said the “fragmented and emasculated PDP” turned itself into an accuser, prosecutor and judge asking Tinubu to quit the presidential race.

Onanuga said: “What a comedy! His call followed the release of the 30-year-old US document its agents and media lapdogs have been spreading.”

Onanuga noted that the APC now knows that the main opposition party and its candidate were behind the shameful campaign of calumny.

He added: “Mr. Ologunagba, stop dreaming!. Your party can go to court, if it likes. But what we know is that Asiwaju is unstoppable, by the grace of God. He will contest the election, win it, retire Atiku to Dubai and finally stop him from perennially chasing the elusive presidential trophy.”