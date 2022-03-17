2023: United PDP Will Be Difficult To Beat In Elections – Tambuwal

The Chairman Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has tasked leaders and stakeholders of the party to stay united, saying a united party is the one to beat in the 2023 general elections.

Tambuwal, a presidential hopeful on the platform of the PDP stated this while speaking with journalists after a consultative meeting with chairmen of the 36 state chapters of the party at the Sokoto State governor’s lodge, Wednesday in Abuja.

He noted that with unity of purpose and understanding, the all-important goal of rescuing Nigeria will be achieved.

Tambuwal said, “Consultations are ongoing and we will have to comply with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC guidelines as a responsible political party. So nothing stops the consultations from continuing”.

He insisted that the PDP stands a chance in the 2023 general elections and it is the party to beat in Nigeria today.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Hassan Hyat, chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the PDP, said, Tambuwal convened the meeting to officially inform them of his intent to vie for the office of the President in 2023.

Hyat urged all aspirants to unite, noting that the office of the president would only have a single occupant at any given time.

He continued “We are more interested in the unity of the party as our number one cardinal objective because we believe that the party has to come back to rescue Nigeria and we are asking everybody to join forces.

“We cannot have more than one President at a time and therefore, among all others, there must be unity of purpose amongst them like just among all other members of the party. We want to move together and we want to make sure that whoever picks the ticket wins the election.

“So to us, it is not just an issue of primaries, it is an issue of the secondary election which is more important,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa said he is in the “Tambuwal for President” ship because he believes in him.

“I know personally he is capable and can do it.”

He assured that if elected, Tambuwal will never abandon Nigerians and members of the PDP.