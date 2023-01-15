    Login
    2023: Vote APC, kiss religious balance goodbye – Reno Omokri

    Politics

    A social critic, Reno Omokri has warned Nigerians against voting the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, saying religious balance would be a forgone issue if they do so.

    Reno Omokri
    Omokri is a strong supporter of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

    Omokri’s statement was contained in a post via his verified Twitter handle.

    He noted that APC in Kaduna State fielded a Muslim-Muslim ticket after the incumbent, Nasir El-Rufai, who also ran on the same ticket.

    He wrote, “APC are not only giving us a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the Presidency, they are also giving Kaduna another Muslim-Muslim ticket, after the incumbent, El-Rufai, is finishing a Muslim-Muslim ticket. If you vote APC, you can kiss religious balance in Nigeria goodbye!”

