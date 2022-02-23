2023: Why Presidential Aspirants Should Seek Atiku’s Counsel – PDP Chairman

The Adamawa State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has urged the party’s presidential aspirants to seek the counsel of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Tahir Shehu, the state Chairman of the party, said those vying for the presidency should meet with Atiku on how to produce a formidable flag bearer in 2023.

Shehu noted that other aspirants should meet with Atiku due to his broad political network in Nigeria and vast experience.

He made the call at the party’s Secretariat in Yola, the state capital, while receiving former managing director of New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC) Mohammed Hayatudeen.

According to Shehu: “It is important for all aspirants vying for the presidency come 2023 to meet with Atiku for discussions on who emerges as flag bearer of the party.

“We resisted money temptation in the past and gave an equal level playing ground for all Aspirants.”

Despite clamour across Nigeria, the former Vice President is yet to declare his intentions to run for the 2023 Presidency.

Amid his silence, there are indications that Atiku would run for the Presidency in 2023.

He recently said he was yet to decide if he should run in 2023, due to the many challenges confronting Nigeria.