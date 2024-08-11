2024 Guber Race: Edo Women Root for Okpebholo

Women in Edo State have opted for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship flag bearer, Senator Monday Okpebholo, as their candidate of choice in the September 21 election.

“We just have a government in Edo State that can’t seem to get the job done.”

The women said they found Okpebholo to be credible, patriotic, a true democrat and God-fearing.

“We need new, fresh leadership; leadership with big, bold ideas; the kind of leadership that can get things done. Senator Monday Okpebholo will turn things around, transfer power from Government House to the hard-working people across the state.”

At a gathering of women groups from the 18 local government areas in the state, the women listed a clear track record of the past, accountability, transparency and selflessness in service as reasons for endorsing Okpebholo.

“The state’s best days are ahead. Senator Monday Okpebholo will move Edo State to the Promised Land.”

In a statement signed by the Secretary General of the Edo Women Progressive Movement (EYPM), Mrs. Odegua Aigbokhan, the women said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had put the development of Edo State on the reverse gear.

“The current governor prefers hoarding power, often leaving his deputy and cabinet members shorn of any real decision-making ability. Edo State is leading from behind and we’re headed toward a disaster. The decision now is to get the current holder of the office and PDP out of Edo Government House and end obscure promises in the state.”

The women’s movement, set up primarily to promote peace and development of the state through good governance, said Edo people are sick and tired of the PDP and are yearning for change.

“At the venue of the Benin meeting, participants openly discussed the issue of the governorship race. The conclusion is that Senator Monday Okpebholo is ahead, and he is ahead in all the local government areas. Akpata and Asue Ighodaro look headed to defeat.”

The women underscored Okpebholo’s progressive values, reform, growth and safety.

They listed public education, security, agriculture, job creation, living wages, health, gender equality, local economy, social security for the aged and infrastructure projects as policy thrusts of Okpebholo’s administration.

“Senator Monday Okpebholo will build the Edo State economy from the ground up in a way that is new and fresh, organic and dynamic.”

They also listed transportation and workforce development.

“Okpebholo will put in place a new political order, provide the enabling environment for the desired change in Edo State and ensure that the people enjoy the dividend of democracy.”

Credit: Henry Ovie