25-year-old PDP National Youth Leader-Elect, Prince Mohammed Visits Saraki, Receives Advice

Prince Mohammed Kadade Suleiman, the 25-year-old man who emerged as the National Youth Leader of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the just concluded convention, has met with the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

InfoStride News had reported that Prince Mohammed, an indigene of Kaduna State was announced the new PDP National Youth Leader at the party’s convention which took place in Abuja on Saturday through to Sunday morning.

The youth leader-elect who was at Saraki’s home in Abuja on Sunday, thanked the former lawmaker and others who supported his ambition to assume the position.

Saraki, in a video shared on his verified Twitter handle, charged Prince Mohammed to make a difference in his new office.

He assured the young party leader of his support and advice when needed.

He said, “You have to make a difference, at least you have all the youths to support you. It is not about you alone, you are representing the population of youths.

“Any advice and support you need, we will make sure that we give that to you”.

This is why, earlier today, it was a pleasure to receive the @OfficialPDPNig Youth Leader-elect at my home in Abuja, where he came to thank us for our support. pic.twitter.com/VZAOaHikXz — Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) October 31, 2021