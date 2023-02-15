2face Idibia Gave Me The Keys To His Everything – Annie Idibia

Popular Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia has come out to recount how she accepted to marry her husband, 2face Idibia eleven years ago. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, 2face is her best friend, and she remembers how good she felt when he asked her to spend forever with him on Valentine’s Day several years ago.

Annie added that 2baba gave her keys to his everything, and he continues to keep his promises to her.

Her words, “To this day – (Feb 14). 11 years ago my best friend asked to do forever with him, and gave me the keys to his “everything ” and more. (Remember the song rainbow). That was all me … And he kept every promise he made in that song n more.”

“Feb 14th 2012 I said YES to my bestfriend and soulmate.”

WOW.

