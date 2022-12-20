2nd Woman Dies From Injury Sustained At Asake’s Brixton Concert

A 2nd woman has died after being injured during a stampede at Asake’s concert at Brixton Academy. Gabrielle Hutchinson, aged 23, died in the hospital in the early hours of Monday, and Nigerians have been reacting.

Hutchinson was working as one of the contracted security providers for the event that evening.

Recall that Rebecca Ikumelo was the first woman who died after sustaining injuries at the concert, she died on Saturday morning, Dec. 17.

