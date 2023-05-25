39 new members sworn in for 2023 Election Tribunals

In response to the overwhelming number of petitions stemming from the 2023 general election, thirty-nine newly appointed members of the 2023 Election Tribunals took their oath of office on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, emphasised the significance of their roles and urged them to uphold justice and the rule of law in their deliberations.

Congratulating the newly appointed members, the CJN acknowledged the immense responsibility placed upon their shoulders. He reminded them that their participation in the tribunals was not a matter of chance but a divine calling.

The CJN stressed the importance of their actions in maintaining the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary and promoting lasting peace.

“Rule of law delayed is lasting peace denied because justice is a handmaiden of true peace,” stated the CJN, highlighting the critical role of the judiciary in ensuring a democratic society. He urged the new members to strike a balance between justice and the rule of law throughout their tenure.

The CJN warned the members about the challenges they may encounter, including temptations and potential blackmail. However, he reminded them that the oath they had just taken would stand as an unwavering testimony between them and their creator, urging them to remain steadfast in their commitment to upholding justice.

Recognising the weight of their responsibilities, Justice Ariwoola emphasised that the actions and decisions made by the tribunal members would leave a lasting legacy within the Nigerian judiciary. He encouraged them to rise above failure and infamy, regardless of the obstacles they might face.