4-Year Wait Makes World Cup Exciting – Oliseh

Ex Nigeria midfielder, Sunday Oliseh has come out to say that he feels the current four-year cycle of the World Cup makes it an exceptional competition. He recently revealed that what makes the World Cup super exciting is the long build-up to the event.

According to him, even if it’ll be cool for players to say they’ll play three World Cups in a six-year period, the four-year wait definitely makes things better.

Oliseh added that he’ll understand African players loving the idea because it helps the continent sell its football.

His words, “Personally as a player, it would be interesting to say ‘OK, in a six-year period, I could play three World Cups’,”

“But what actually makes the World Cup exceptional is the build-up to the event – the four-year wait and the fact that sometimes it’s a once-in-a-lifetime occasion for certain players.”

“I can see why African football is happy with it because it goes with the Africa Cup of Nations which, every two years, helps us to sell ourselves.”