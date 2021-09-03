7 Useful iPhone tricks

If you’ve wondered that there is more to your iPhone than what meets the eye, you’re not wrong.

iOS is a user-friendly mobile OS from the house of Apple; but there is a lot of hidden power under the hood than what you’re currently using.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a new iPhone user or have been using iOS for quite some time now; it wouldn’t hurt to know some of the hidden tricks and hacks to get the most out of your iPhone device.

So, are you ready to explore the myriad possibilities for getting the most out of your iOS device?

Here, take a look at the most useful tricks that you need to know right away.

Hide a page of applications

Do you have some apps on your device that you wish to hide, but don’t want to delete?

You simply need to put them all on a single screen and then on the screen, hold your finger.

Enter the jiggle mode.

You need to tap on the home screen dots found at the bottom and here; you’ll enter the Edit Pages interface that allows you to turn off the view of an entire screen or page of apps.

This does not delete the apps and you can still access Spotlight search to easily find the apps.

It is just a quick way to hide your apps from curious eyes.

2. Silence unknown callers

Are you frustrated by robocalls? There’s a simple iPhone trick that lets you silence an unknown caller.

You just have to go to Settings > tap Phone > select Silence Unknown Callers.

With that setting turned on, numbers that are not on your contact list, recently called list, or Siri suggestions will be directed to voicemail straightaway.

You will receive a notification that a call was silenced and the number can be viewed in the Recents list.

3. Recover photos from iPhone

Have you unknowingly deleted photos from your iPhone?

There’s no need to fret because there are ways of recovering these deleted photos.

For starters, iOS offers quite a few backup features which mean that you’ll probably find your photos in the iCloud storage.

If this method doesn’t work, you can move on to the next which is checking the Recently Deleted Folder.

Unless you’ve erased this folder permanently, you’ll find your deleted photos stored here for up to 30 days from the time that you’ve removed them.

For other methods, you can check out this guide on how to recover recently deleted photos iPhone.

4. The three-finger symphony

This hack is considered to be a blessing for many iPhone users as it can be used to undo a mistake quickly.

Starting with iOS 13, your options are –

Single-tap three fingers on the screen

Swipe three fingers to the left

Shake to undo

In some situations, knowing this hack can be a lifesaver.

All you have to do is swipe left and whatever mistake you’ve done will be undone. If you single tap, it will produce a toolbar that will show an undo curly arrow.

Also, you can Shake to Undo, but this could be annoying in other circumstances as you can Shake your iPhone to also redo an action.

Sometimes, you’ll find this action being triggered unintentionally. So, you can disable the feature by going to Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Shake to Undo and toggle it off.

5. Change Siri’s voice

For the longest time, voice assistants have defaulted to female voices.

However, since 2013, Siri provides iPhone users the option to switch to a male voice. When you do that, the female voice will no longer be the default.

If you want to change Siri’s voice, go to Settings > Siri & Search > Siri Voice.

Besides the generic American female voice, you can also select a British, Australian, Irish, Indian, or South African accent with a female or male voice.

You can even set the language which means that even if they sound Irish, they will use US phrases.

6. Take a picture while shooting a video

With this iPhone trick, you can take a picture while you are recording a video on your iPhone.

You don’t need to switch camera modes.

So, when you are recording a video, you will see that there is a big red button in the middle that helps to start and stop the recording.

Just next to this red button, you’ll see a white button which is nearer to the corner.

You can tap this white button to click photos while you are still taking the video.

7. Stop music by using the Timer

Did you know that you can set a timer for how long you wish to listen to music? Yes, your iPhone lets you set that up by going to the Clock app and clicking on the Timer option.

If you wish to stop the music after a while, click on ‘When Timer Ends’ and select ‘Stop Playing’.

Your music will automatically stop playing after the countdown ends.

So, there you have it, 7 cool iPhone tricks to try right away!