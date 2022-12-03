A 33-Year-Old Man Has Been Arrested After Takeoff’s Death – Police

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on a murder charge in the shooting of rapper, Takeoff. Patrick Xavier Clark was recently taken into custody peacefully Thursday night, Houston Police Chief, Troy Finner has said.

According to Police Sgt, Michael Burrow, the gunfire followed a disagreement over a lucrative game of dice, but Takeoff was not involved and was just an innocent bystander.

Every person on the scene left without talking to police, Burrow added.

