    Login
    Subscribe

    A 33-Year-Old Man Has Been Arrested After Takeoff’s Death – Police

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    A 33-year-old man has been arrested on a murder charge in the shooting of rapper, Takeoff. Patrick Xavier Clark was recently taken into custody peacefully Thursday night, Houston Police Chief, Troy Finner has said.

    Takeoff
    Takeoff

    According to Police Sgt, Michael Burrow, the gunfire followed a disagreement over a lucrative game of dice, but Takeoff was not involved and was just an innocent bystander.

    Every person on the scene left without talking to police, Burrow added.

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply