A Bullet Hit My Ear, Not Shrapnel Like The FBI Suggested – Trump

Former US president, Donald Trump has come out to slam the FBI after the agency confirmed it is probing if he was actually hit by a bullet during an assassination attempt. Recall that the bureau’s director, Christopher Wray recently suggested that it could have been shrapnel that grazed Trump’s ear following the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania.

According to him, it is funny that the FBI is doubting if he actually got hit by a bullet, but they were so sure crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively fit for the forthcoming elections.

Trump added that he does not expect such an incompetent FBI to do anything about the many criminals pouring into America on a daily basis.

His words, “FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!)

But he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively “uneventful” – Wrong! That’s why he knows nothing about the terrorists and other criminals pouring into our Country at record levels.

His only focus is destroying J6 Patriots, Raiding Mar-a-Lago, and saving Radical Left Lunatics, like the ones now in D.C. burning American flags and spray painting over our great National Monuments – with zero retribution.

No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel.”

WOW.

