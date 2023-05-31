A Marriage Will Be Successful When Couples Make Time For Each Other – Rita Ora

Popular celebrity, Rita Ora and her husband, Taika Waititi have confirmed they officially tied the knot in January. They recently had their say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to Taika, the secret behind their successful marriage is making time for one another, and that is what companionship should be all about.

Rita added that marriage is about sacrificing certain things about a significant order you care about.

His words, “That’s the thing about marriage, about relationships, it’s about finding that person that you want to hang out [with] and making sure you actually do that.”

“I’ve done a lot of things with other people that I’ve never been in a relationship with that feel very stiff, and the energy is not really there.”

“So to do something with my best friend, it’s just more relaxing for us. We’re more at ease with each other and we can joke around and then we can also get serious when it needs to be.”

Rita added, “It’s about sacrificing certain things and making time for one another, especially when there’s two busy people in the relationship… If you really care about someone you will figure it out.”

WOW.