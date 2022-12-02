    Login
    A Music Producer Demanded Shower S*x In Exchange For Recordings – Ashanti

    Popular singer, Ashanti has come out to claim that a producer attempted to ransom her songs in exchange for s*x. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    According to her, she was in a crazy situation with one producer who worked with her on two records and told her she was his homie so he won’t charge her for two songs they worked on.

    She, however, added that everything changed when the time came to put out the album as he kept demanding s*x to fulfill his promise.

    Her words, “I thought he was joking.”

    “Again, I thought he was joking because, you know, we had been working with each other, for like, I don’t know, a couple of weeks, but he was very serious.”

    WOW.

