    Governorship election: Live results across Polling Units in Enugu

    As results continue to trickle in across polling units in the Governorship and House of Assembly elections, the Nigerians await the winners and losers in the election.

    Enugu Map
    The state has 17 local government areas and 2.1million registered voters.

    Major governorship contenders are Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chijioke Edoga of the Labour Party, LP, and Frank Nweke Junior of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA and Chief Uche Nnanji of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

    IGBOETITI LGA
    EKWEGBE WARD 1
    Polling unit: Amadulu

    Gubernatorial

    APC – 3
    LP – 64
    PDP -8

    UKEHE WARD IV
    Polling unit: Mbara Ubeaga Idenyi town hall

    APC -3
    LP – 51
    PDP – 26

    NSUKKA LGA
    OBIMO/IKWOKA WARD

    Polling Unit 001: Hill Top School I

    APC – 2
    APGA – 2
    LP – 120
    YPP – 4
    PDP – 42

    Polling Unit 002: Hill-top School II

    APC -1
    ADC – 1
    LP – 126
    NNPP- 6
    PDP – 56

    IHE WARD
    Polling Unit: Open Space

    APGA – 3
    LP – 27
    PDP – 4

    Polling Unit: PAA (UNN)

    APC – 2
    APGA – 12
    LP – 89
    PDP – 14

    Polling Unit: Arts Theater (UNN)

    APC – 3
    APGA – 43
    LP – 265
    NNPP – 4
    PDP – 35

