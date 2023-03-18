Governorship election: Live results across Polling Units in Enugu

As results continue to trickle in across polling units in the Governorship and House of Assembly elections, the Nigerians await the winners and losers in the election.

The state has 17 local government areas and 2.1million registered voters.

Major governorship contenders are Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chijioke Edoga of the Labour Party, LP, and Frank Nweke Junior of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA and Chief Uche Nnanji of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

IGBOETITI LGA

EKWEGBE WARD 1

Polling unit: Amadulu

Gubernatorial

APC – 3

LP – 64

PDP -8

UKEHE WARD IV

Polling unit: Mbara Ubeaga Idenyi town hall

APC -3

LP – 51

PDP – 26

NSUKKA LGA

OBIMO/IKWOKA WARD

Polling Unit 001: Hill Top School I

APC – 2

APGA – 2

LP – 120

YPP – 4

PDP – 42

Polling Unit 002: Hill-top School II

APC -1

ADC – 1

LP – 126

NNPP- 6

PDP – 56

IHE WARD

Polling Unit: Open Space

APGA – 3

LP – 27

PDP – 4

Polling Unit: PAA (UNN)

APC – 2

APGA – 12

LP – 89

PDP – 14

Polling Unit: Arts Theater (UNN)

APC – 3

APGA – 43

LP – 265

NNPP – 4

PDP – 35