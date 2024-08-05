A Popular Hip-Hop Executive Helps Record Labels Buy Artist Catalogues For Cheap – Vector

Popular rapper, Vector has come out to accuse some hip-hop-affiliated executives of selling out their artistes for contractual greed. He recently had his say via a post on X while responding to commentaries about HipHop in Nigeria, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Hip-Hop has the most vocal ignorants who know nothing about the art style of different artists they speak about, and a popular one actually helps record labels buy artists catalogues for cheap.

Vector added that he has helped some artists in the past despite their differences, but they would never do the same for him if roles were reversed.

His words, “Haven’t responded to Hiphop commentaries in a long minute because the genre has the most vocal ignorants who know nothing about the art style of different artists they speak about.

That said, Hiphop is a genre that stands with some HARD truth.

Hiphop doesn’t need fakes who use money and affluence to fight lyrical battles… I have had beefs with rappers but never thought to stop their “ “; i have put some on platforms that they would never put me for reasons best known to them if roles were reversed (and trust me, the roles have been reverse many times ) but hey “ i think they scared of me is my guess. tHere are so many Hiphop affiliated execs (rappers ) who sell out their people in contractual greed; one of them you praise on here helps labels buy artists catalogues for cheap simply because if you convert the money to Naira, iss plenty.

Many of you think some of these weak men are hard rappers simply because they tell you on tracks… lol what then differs them from politicians?

The Tracks? Lol…”

WOW.