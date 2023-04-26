A Popular TV Host Stole An Idea I Suggested To Him – Teddy A

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Teddy A has come out to reveal that his idea for a show was stolen by a popular TV host. He recently revealed this via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he reached out to the TV host sometime last year with the idea and asked if he could bring a big brand on board, but the host gave him excuses as to why it will not work out.

Teddy added that he recently came across the media personality hosting the same show he came up with, and it was even sponsored by the same brand that he suggested.

WOW.

Big Brother Naija, formerly known as Big Brother Nigeria, is a Nigerian reality competition television series, based on the Big Brother television franchise, in which 12 to 21 contestants live in an isolated house and compete for a large cash prize worth $171,428.57 equivalent to 60,000,000 Nigerian Naira, and other material gifts, at the end of the show by avoiding being evicted from the house by viewers. The first season of the show first aired on DStv Channel 37 from March 5 to June 4, 2006. The voting results were verified by the auditing company of Alexander-Forbes.

The first season of the show first aired on DStv Channel 37 from March 5 to June 4, 2006. In a twist to the game, two new contestants were introduced on Day 23, much to the excitement of the remaining housemates.

Ebuka, the most popular housemate for several weeks into the show and widely believed to emerge the winner was the seventh housemate to be evicted; many viewers blame the Joe’s Fan Club (JFC) for his eviction. Joe himself was soon evicted from the show.

Big Brother added another twist to the game on day 79 by cancelling the day’s scheduled nominations and making the housemates believe they will instead be evicted based on their performances on assigned tasks while in reality no more evictions were held and viewers began voting for the winner who turned out to be 26-year-old Katung Aduwak.