Claiming The Top 10 Slots On The Billboard Hot 100 Chart Is Fantastic – Taylor Swift

Popular singer, Taylor Swift has become the first artist in history to claim the Top 10 slots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US with songs from her latest album, Midnights. She recently accomplished the record-breaking feat with 10 songs from Midnights, unseating the rapper Drake, 36, who achieved nine of the Top 10 slots for one week in 2021.

Her words, “10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES.”

WOW.