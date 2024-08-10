ADC Condemns N250,000 Nomination Fee as Unjust and Demands Electoral Reform

The Ogun State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has vehemently condemned the N250,000 nomination fee imposed by the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGISIEC) for the upcoming local government elections.

This fee, announced during a stakeholder meeting on Thursday, has sparked controversy and outrage from various political parties, with the ADC leading the charge against what it considers an unjust financial burden.

OGISIEC Chairman, Babatunde Osibodu, detailed the new fee structure, specifying that male chairmanship candidates must pay N250,000, while male councillorship candidates are required to pay N150,000.

Female councillorship candidates are subject to a lower fee of N100,000.

The elections are scheduled for November 16, 2024, and this fee has been imposed as part of the candidacy requirements.

In response to this development, Itunu Abioro, the ADC Chairman, issued a strongly worded statement denouncing the fee as excessive and indicative of an attempt to manipulate the electoral process for personal financial gain.

Abioro’s statement highlights the ADC’s stance against what it perceives as a corrupt practice undermining democratic principles.

The ADC’s statement reads, “We vehemently reject this unjust and extortionate demand by OGISIEC and assert that as a party, we will not succumb to this fraudulent act.

We find it especially disconcerting that OGISIEC is resorting to extorting aspiring candidates and exploiting the democratic process to generate funds for the governor.

We firmly denounce any attempt to manipulate the electoral system for personal financial gain.”

Abioro further criticised the electoral commission’s double standards.

He pointed out that when the current governor contested, no such fees were imposed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Similarly, no fees were required from elected members of the Ogun State House of Assembly.

The ADC believes these discriminatory practices tarnish the credibility of the electoral process and suggest a hidden agenda to exclude certain political parties from the election.

The ADC’s statement also called for unity among political parties to oppose what it describes as extortionate policies by OGISIEC.

“We urge other political parties to join us in condemning this fraudulent act by Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission,” the statement continued.

“Together, let us protect the integrity of our democratic system and ensure that the voice of the people is not silenced through extortion.”

This call for solidarity reflects a broader concern about the potential impact of such financial barriers on the democratic process.

The ADC argues that high nomination fees can deter qualified candidates from participating in elections, thereby undermining the democratic principle of equal opportunity for all aspirants.

The controversy surrounding the nomination fee highlights ongoing challenges in Nigeria’s electoral system, where financial barriers and other impediments often come under scrutiny.

As political parties and stakeholders prepare for the local government elections, the ADC’s stance underscores the need for transparent and fair electoral practices that ensure all candidates have an equal chance to compete.

In summary, the ADC’s opposition to the N250,000 nomination fee imposed by OGISIEC reflects a significant concern about the integrity and fairness of the electoral process in Ogun State.

By calling for a united front against what it views as extortionate policies, the ADC seeks to protect democratic values and ensure that the elections are conducted in a manner that is equitable and just for all parties involved.