A Priest Got Angry Because I Bought A Cow For My Dad’s Funeral Instead Of Giving Him The Money – Chimamanda

Popular feminist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has come out to speak more about being humiliated by a Catholic priest during her mother’s funeral. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she and her siblings had gone for Thanksgiving the Sunday after her mother’s burial, and a priest shamelessly called her out for speaking against the church in a past interview.

Adichie added that during her father’s funeral, the same priest bullied her family and was upset because they brought a cow, instead of giving the monetary equivalent.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is a Nigerian writer whose works range from novels to short stories to nonfiction. She was described in The Times Literary Supplement as “the most prominent” of a “procession of critically acclaimed young anglophone authors [who] is succeeding in attracting a new generation of readers to African literature”.

Adichie has written the novels Purple Hibiscus (2003), Half of a Yellow Sun (2006), and Americanah (2013), the short story collection The Thing Around Your Neck (2009), and the book-length essay We Should All Be Feminists (2014). Her most recent book, Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions, was published in March 2017. In 2008, she was awarded a MacArthur Genius Grant.

Adichie was born in the city of Enugu in Nigeria, and grew up as the fifth of six children in an Igbo family in the university town of Nsukka in Enugu State. While she was growing up, her father James Nwoye Adichie was a professor of statistics at the University of Nigeria. Her mother Grace Ifeoma was the university’s first female registrar. The family lost almost everything during the Nigerian Civil War, including both maternal and paternal grandfathers. Her family’s ancestral village is in Abba in Anambra State.

In 2003, she completed a master’s degree in creative writing at Johns Hopkins University. In 2008, she received a Master of Arts degree in African studies from Yale University.