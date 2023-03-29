Abia: PDP to challenge declaration of Alex Otti winner of guber election

The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Working Committee and the enlarged State Executive Committee on Tuesday decided to go to court to challenge the result of the Abia Governorship election which declared the Labour Party candidate, Alex Otti as winner, especially in six Local Government Areas where the BVAS machines were not used.

This was disclosed in a statement by Hon. Elder Abraham Amah, the Abia PDP Vice Chairman/Acting State Publicity Secretary, today.

InfoStride News reports that this is coming less than a week after Okezie Ikpeazu, Governor of Abia State, had congratulated Otti for winning the governorship election in the state.

The statement read in part, “The Abia PDP State Working Committee, SWC and the enlarged State Executive Committee, SEC met today and reviewed the results after collecting all the materials used in the conduct of the just concluded guber and State HOA elections and has decided to go to court to challenge the results of the Abia guber election, especially in six local government areas where the BVAS machines were not used.

According to the statement, the legal department of the Abia PDP will release the details of its petitions in the next 24 hours and head to the Election Petition Tribunal to challenge the declaration of Alex Otti of the Labour Party as the winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had last week declared Otti the winner of the Abia Governorship poll.

Otti, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), defeated Okey Ahiwe of the PDP to emerge winner.

He polled 175, 467, while Ahiwe scored 88,529.