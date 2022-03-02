Abramovich Is Panicking Amid The War – Hansjorg Wyss

Swiss billionaire, Hansjorg Wyss has come out to say that he received an offer to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich alongside a group of several others. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, Abramovich is currently in panic mode amid the war like other Oligarchs because he is one of Putin’s closest advisers and friends, and

Wyss added that the Chelsea owner is currently trying to sell off all his assets in England, including his club.

His words, “Abramovich is one of Putin’s closest advisers and friends.”

“Like all other oligarchs, he is also in a panic. Abramovich is trying to sell all his villas in England. He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly. I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich.”

“I have to wait four to five days now. Abramovich is currently asking far too much. You know, Chelsea owe him £2 billion. But Chelsea has no money. Means: Those who buy Chelsea should compensate Abramovich.”

“As of today, we don’t know the exact selling price. I can well imagine starting at Chelsea with partners. But I have to examine the general conditions first. But what I can already say: I’m definitely not doing something like this alone. If I buy Chelsea, then with a consortium consisting of six to seven investors.”