Abure regains position as Labour Party national chairman

The Labour Party, LP, has announced the resumption of office of its embattled national chairman, Barrister Julius Abure.

Also, the party said that other national officers of the party have fully assumed their constitutional responsibilities.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Thursday following a press conference held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Recall that the Labour Party had been enmeshed in a leadership tussle, with Lamidi Apapa and Abure fighting over the position of the national chairman.

This followed an ex parte order by the Federal Capital Territory High Court restraining Abure from acting as the chairman of the party.

However, an objection filed by the party over the issue of jurisdiction was overruled by the court.

According to Abure, the LP had also filed an appeal subsequently entered at the Appeal Court on Wednesday, which he said had been served on the trial courts.

He argued that the FCT High Court has ceased to have jurisdiction over the matter.

“By necessary implication the FCT High Court in Maitama ceases to have jurisdiction over the matter. The matter is now on the course list of the Court of Appeal. So, what the High Court judge is expected to do is to adjourn the matter sine-die.

“However, having appealed and file a motion for stay which has been served on the judge, I and my colleagues have now fully assumed our constitutional responsibilities as National Officers of the Party,” part of Abure’s statement read.