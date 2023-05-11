AC Milan’s Passing Was Poor Vs Inter Milan – Stefano Pioli

AC Milan manager, Stefano Pioli has come out to accuse referee, Jesus Gil Manzano of practicing double standards after his club’s humbling defeat to Inter in the Champions League. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is very angry with Gil for his performance on the night because he did not think the officiating was as fair as it should be.

Pioli added that AC Milan made mistakes in the passing game last night, so all that must improve ahead of the second leg.

His words, “I’m angry with the referee, he often used double standards.”

“Inter put in more quality in the first half and we missed too many balls for the level of the match. Until the seventh minute Inter had never entered our area, then they scored two goals. It’s a shame because we believed in it, matches can change quickly. We will try to do better in the second leg. I think they had the better of the tackles and second balls. The match went badly from a tactical and mental point of view.”

“We have to build on the attitude of the second half. We had the chances to get the game back on track,”

“We made mistakes in the passing game and we will have to put in an absolutely different performance from tonight. For the boys right now there is disappointment, but also the awareness of turning the game around.”