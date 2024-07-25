Accord Party Reschedules National Convention Due to Proposed Nationwide Protest

The Accord Party has informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of a new date for its National Convention. The change was necessitated by a proposed nationwide protest slated for August 1.

In a letter titled “Notice of the Change of Date for the National Convention,” signed by National Chairman Barr. Maxwell Mgbudem and National Secretary Adebukola A. Ajaja, the party explained the reasons for the rescheduling.

“We wish to refer to our letter dated July 20, 2024, on the above subject.

Consequently, the date of our National Convention earlier scheduled to hold on August 1, 2024, has been changed,” the statement read.

The National Convention will now take place on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

“This change of date has become a necessity due to the speculated nationwide protest and some circumstances beyond our control.

We sincerely regret any inconveniences this would have caused the Commission. Please accept the assurances of our highest esteem,” the letter concluded.