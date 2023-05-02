Accusing Me Of Ripping Off Marvin Gaye’s Song Is Insulting – Ed Sheeran

Popular singer, Ed Sheeran has come out to say that he would quit music if he is found guilty of ripping off Marvin Gaye’s soul classic “Let’s Get it On.” He recently revealed that the claims are insulting, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is so certain of his innocence that if the judge eventually finds him guilty, he would immediately quit making music.

Ed added that it is very frustrating to devote his entire life to being a performer and songwriter, only for someone to try and diminish that reputation.

His words, “If that happens, I’m done, I’m stopping.”

“I find it really insulting to devote my whole life to being a performer and a songwriter and have someone diminish it.”

“I mash up songs at lots of gigs. Many songs have similar chords. You can go from “Let It Be” to “No Woman No Cry” and switch back.”