Action Alliance Condemns INEC’s Recognition of Expelled Member Kenneth Udeze

The Action Alliance (AA) has expressed strong disapproval towards Mr Kenneth Udeze, accusing him of deliberately misleading the public and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regarding his standing within the party.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Olu Omotoso, the AA asserted that Udeze, having been both suspended and ultimately expelled from the party, has no legitimate authority to represent or speak on behalf of the Action Alliance.

According to the statement, Udeze’s suspension and subsequent expulsion strip him of any moral or constitutional rights to act as a spokesperson for the party.

The AA leadership expressed particular concern over INEC’s continued recognition of Udeze, questioning why the electoral body would acknowledge someone who is no longer a member of the party while simultaneously failing to recognise the duly elected national chairman, Adekunle Rufai Omoaje.

Omoaje’s leadership was ratified at the party’s last national convention in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The party’s criticism extended to INEC’s apparent disregard for multiple court rulings that confirmed Udeze’s expulsion.

The AA stated that the Federal High Court in Abeokuta, the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal, and the Supreme Court all upheld Udeze’s removal from the party.

The party condemned INEC’s decision to continue recognising Udeze despite these legal judgments, describing it as a clear act of contempt of court.

The Action Alliance’s frustrations were further ignited by a recent statement from Udeze in which he apologised to INEC on behalf of the AA.

The party dismissed this apology as nothing more than empty rhetoric, emphasising that Udeze is not only unauthorised to speak for the AA but is, in fact, no longer even a member of the party.

The AA clarified that Udeze’s expulsion has been upheld by the highest courts in Nigeria, and thus, his attempts to speak on behalf of the party are not only illegitimate but also legally void.

In its statement, the AA took the opportunity to clarify the legal history surrounding Udeze’s expulsion.

The party outlined that the Federal High Court in Abeokuta first ruled in favour of his suspension, a decision that was subsequently affirmed by the Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan.

The Supreme Court, the highest judicial authority in the country, later confirmed Udeze’s expulsion. Despite this chain of legal confirmations, INEC’s recognition of Udeze continues to baffle and frustrate the party.

The AA’s statement highlights the procedural integrity it believes should be upheld within Nigerian political institutions.

By recognising Udeze, the party argues, INEC is not only disregarding the legal processes that have been followed but is also undermining the authority of the judiciary.

The party urged INEC to correct its stance and to acknowledge the leadership of Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, as mandated by the party’s national convention and affirmed by the courts.

This situation raises broader concerns about the relationship between political parties and the electoral commission in Nigeria.

The Action Alliance’s dispute with INEC over the recognition of its leadership speaks to the potential for institutional bias or oversight that could have far-reaching implications for the functioning of democracy in the country.

The integrity of the electoral process depends not only on the impartiality of the electoral commission but also on its adherence to judicial rulings.

The AA’s statement serves as a call for INEC to align its actions with the rule of law, ensuring that all decisions reflect the outcomes of legitimate legal processes.

As this controversy unfolds, it also sheds light on the internal conflicts that can plague political parties, leading to protracted legal battles that strain the party’s resources and divert attention from broader political objectives.

The Action Alliance’s struggle to assert its rightful leadership in the face of these challenges demonstrates the difficulties political parties can face in maintaining cohesion and clarity, particularly when internal disputes spill over into the public domain.

In conclusion, the Action Alliance’s public denouncement of Kenneth Udeze and its criticism of INEC’s actions underscore the importance of legal accountability and transparency within the political process.

As the party continues to navigate this legal and political challenge, it remains to be seen how INEC will respond to the mounting pressure to recognise the lawful leadership of the Action Alliance, as affirmed by Nigeria’s judicial system.

This situation serves as a crucial reminder of the need for adherence to the rule of law in all aspects of political governance.