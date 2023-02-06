Action Alliance denounce Udeze’s request, describes suit against CBN as anti-people

The Action Alliance (AA) Party, has reacted to the court injunction requested by Kenneth Udeze, its former national chairman, asking an FCT High Court to stop CBN from extending the deadline for the new naira note swap.

Describing Udeze’s request as anti-people, the National Chairman, Action Alliance, Adekunle Omo-Aje, in a statement on Tuesday claimed that Kenneth Udeze does not mean well for Nigerians and Nigeria.

The statement said, “He does not represent our great party Action Alliance, since he is not a member of the party. Since he doesn’t know that any policy causing pain should be rethought, he should focus on his proposed upcoming alliance with Atiku/Obi for 2023.”

The statement explained that an FCT High Court cannot stop federal agencies from performing their constitutional functions and it cannot also issue any injunctive order to prevent the performance of their statutory duties in the country.

“An obviously anti-people injunction will achieve nothing,” the statement assured.

The party recalled that MKO Abiola won an election, Arthur Nzeribe went to court to scuttle the result and Nigerians resisted Abacha but Daniel Kanu formed “Youth Groups” and earnestly asked for Abacha to retain himself in power.

It lamented that today, Kenneth Udeze is fighting to extend the suffering of Nigerians for political reasons, saying that it is not the position of their party and will challenge the same in the court of competent jurisdiction.