Adamawa APC lawmaker defects to PDP

The member representing Ganye Constituency in the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Alhassan Hammanjoda, has formally notified the assembly of his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Alhassan announced his defection in a letter he personally signed and presented on the floor of the house during Wednesday’s sitting.

In the letter, read by the speaker of the house, Aminu Iya Abbas, the lawmaker said his defection is consequent upon the decision of his supporters and his personal conviction.

He added that the current leadership of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri is providing good leadership, which he supports.

Alhassan, who bid farewell to his former party, thanked them for their support and the opportunity given to him to serve the people of his constituency for eight years.

Speaker Aminu Iya Abbas, welcoming him to the ruling PDP in the state, charged him to continue with his support for the party.