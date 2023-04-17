Adamawa Guber: God forbid Binani becomes governor – Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has said it was impossible for Aisha Binani of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to become the governor of Adamawa State.

Lawal claimed that Binani was not qualified to be governor of Adamawa, adding that she does not have the character for the position and did not get the required votes during the first Governorship election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on March 18.

Speaking on Arise TV on Monday, the former SGF said: “ God forbid, it is impossible for Binani to become governor of Adamawa State.

“At the initial, she was not qualified, she does not have the character and she did not get the vote. During the first election, take note that I am not PDP or APC.

“But the PDP got 421525 votes and the APC got 380275 votes, the PDP was leading with over 31,000 votes at that stage. Now after the collation of about 20 local governments out of 21 in Adamawa, the remaining one local government remains, and that is where the problem started.

“They started doctoring the results, they stole the results and started manipulating it.”

Lawal’s assertions are coming after the controversy that trailed results collation after Saturday’s supplementary election in the state

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa gubernatorial election, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, caused a major uproar after he announced Binani winner of the governorship election on Sunday while collation was ongoing.

Before the collation exercise was suspended on Saturday night, results from ten local government areas had been announced and Binani was trailing the incumbent governor and the PDP candidate, Ahmadu Fintiri.

However, INEC swiftly denounced the purported declaration and suspended the collation of results of the supplementary election.

The electoral umpire further summoned the REC to Abuja with immediate effect.