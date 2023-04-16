Adamawa Guber: I’m not afraid, results uploaded already – Gov Fintiri

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has expressed confidence he would be re-elected despite the controversy surrounding the gubernatorial election.

Fintiri, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stated this on Sunday while addressing journalists in Yola, the state capital.

The governor’s assertion is coming amid the controversial announcement of Aisha Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as winner of the election.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Ari Hudu, unlawfully announced the APC candidate, who is popularly known as Binani, winner without the full results from the poling units where supplementary election held on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had voided the announcement with immediate suspension of collation of results.

Speaking to the press shortly after the controversial announcement, Fintiri expressed confidence that the electoral umpire will announce the right winner at due time, saying the results have already been uploaded.

“It will not be compromised because of the technology of INEC. All 69 units are on IReV. Since yesterday, the results have been uploaded, so it is there for everybody to see, the world has seen it,” the governor said.

“I am not afraid of anything whether the result will be tampered with or whatever will happen to the result”.