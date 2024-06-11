Adamawa PDP Urges Aspiring Chairmen to Nominate Female Running Mates for Upcoming Elections

In preparation for the forthcoming local government elections, members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State have been urged to nominate women as their running mates.

The Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADDIEC) has set the election date for July 13.

During a stakeholders meeting in Yola on Tuesday, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, the traditional leader of the PDP in the state, emphasized the importance of recognizing and promoting the contributions of women within the party.

Fintiri, who had selected a female running mate, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, in the previous year’s gubernatorial race, encouraged aspiring council chairmen to follow his example.

Governor Fintiri also cautioned against any acts of sabotage or anti-party activities during the local government election. “I want every one of us not to repeat what happened during the last governorship election.

Handle it with all sense of commitment and without any lackadaisical attitude,” he stated.

He further advised aspirants and candidates to accept the outcomes of the primaries or the election itself in good faith, urging all PDP stakeholders to ensure the primaries are conducted freely and fairly.

State PDP Chairman Tahir Shehu, in his remarks, noted that the meeting aimed to discuss the party’s preparations for the local government election.

According to the media, the council election will take place across all 21 local government areas, where new chairmen and councillors will be elected.