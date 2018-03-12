Monday, March 12, 2018
    Boko Harambig

    Boko Haram Members Have Hearts – Aisha Wakil

    Folami David -
    0
    Aisha Wakil, better known as 'Mama Boko Haram' has said that the deadly Boko Haram group want peace now. Speaking in an interview, Wakil said...
    Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

    Herdsmen Clashes Must Be Addressed From The Roots – Obasanjo

    Folami David -
    0
    Olusegun Obasanjo has asked leaders to work closely together to tackle the incessant violent clashes between farmers and herdsmen across the country. According to him,...
    Wife of Nigerian President, Aisha Buhari

    Muhammadu Buhari Set To Visit Benue State

    Folami David -
    0
    The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Benue Command, said it has made adequate arrangements to ensure free flow of traffic during President Muhammadu Buhari’s...
    Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and President Muhammadu Buhari

    We Spending Billions To Encourage Girls To Go To School – Atiku

    Folami David -
    0
    Atiku Abubakar has blamed the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for the abduction of the 110 Yobe schoolgirls. Atiku said he is disappointed that the Federal...
    Aisha Buhari with WBFA Goodybag Donated by Toyin Saraki Towards Helping IDPs in Borno State

    Aisha Buhari Is A Mother Of African Children – Mohamed Fall

    Folami David -
    0
    The United Nations Children’s Educational Fund (UNICEF) has appealed to Mrs Aisha Buhari, wife of the president, to partner with it in championing the...
    Rotimiakeredolubig

    Primary Healthcare Development Board Will Not Allow Corruption – Rotimi Akeredolu

    Folami David -
    0
    Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Friday threatened to deal with healthcare workers indulging in sharp practices in the State Primary Healthcare Development...
    GEJ

    Results Of Elections Should Always Be Accepted – GEJ

    Folami David -
    0
    The Election Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA) Mission to Sierra Leone, has advised the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to ensure that election...

    I Have Fought So Many Battles – Fayose

    Folami David -
    0
    Ayodele Fayose has again expressed his confidence on becoming the president of Nigeria in the future. He said, "I want them to hear in the...
    Senator Bukola Saraki with others at Georgetown University, Washington D.C’s Africa Business Conference (#GTABC2018)

    Bukola Saraki Is Like My Son – Abdullahi Adamu

    Folami David -
    0
    Abdullahi Adamu, the lawmaker allegedly behind a recent plot to impeach Senator Bukola Saraki says the Senate President is like his son. Senator Obinna Ogba...
