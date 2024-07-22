Adamawa State Police Arrest Two Men for Alleged Murder Over Witchcraft Accusations

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested two brothers for allegedly killing a man identified as Umaru.

The suspects, Adamu Bamu, 35, and Manu Bamu, 32, from Kila village in Toungo Local Government Area, confessed to killing Umaru, whom they accused of witchcraft.

According to state Police Public Relations Officer SP Suleiman Nguroje, the suspects claimed Umaru used witchcraft to kill two of Adamu’s children.

Adamu alleged that Umaru acquired witchcraft powers after losing all his cattle and had initially intended to use these powers to kill his own father and inherit his cattle.

When Umaru failed in this plan, he allegedly turned his witchcraft on Adamu’s children, resulting in the deaths of Hurera and Mumuni.

Adamu confessed to retaliating by attacking Umaru with a machete, striking him four times, while his brother Manu beat Umaru with sticks, ultimately causing his death.

The police have taken the suspects into custody and are continuing their investigation into the incident.