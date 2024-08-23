ADC Chairman Criticises Tinubu’s Vision and Calls for Clear Leadership Direction

Ralph Okey Nwosu, the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reassess and clarify his administration’s vision to truly benefit the Nigerian populace.

Nwosu expressed concern that the current “Renewed Hope Agenda” of Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress (APC) government has so far resulted in increased poverty and hardship across the country.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Nwosu voiced his dissatisfaction with the direction of the Tinubu administration.

He pointed out that the president’s vision remains unclear to many Nigerians, and that without a clear and actionable plan, the nation is at risk of further instability and economic decline.

“It’s not just about reshuffling cabinet members,” Nwosu remarked. “The core issue lies in the president’s vision.

What exactly has he communicated to Nigerians as his vision? It seems that the primary focus has been on consolidating power rather than on delivering meaningful progress for the people.”

Nwosu emphasised that leadership requires a well-defined vision that guides the actions of those in power.

He suggested that if President Tinubu had a clear vision, it would naturally lead to more effective governance and decision-making.

However, he warned that if Tinubu’s primary goal is merely to install loyalists in key positions, this could ultimately harm the nation’s poor and push Nigeria towards becoming a “banana republic.”

“I’m still trying to understand what Tinubu’s government stands for,” Nwosu continued. “What is this ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ really about? So far, it seems to be more about deepening poverty, neglecting infrastructure, and fostering corruption.

We’re seeing a situation where foreign debts remain unpaid, and yet, there’s an increase in luxury items like private jets.

Where exactly is the hope? This so-called ‘renewed hope’ appears to be dangerously narrow-minded. The president and his allies are playing a very risky game.”

Reflecting on his long-standing acquaintance with Tinubu, Nwosu expressed disappointment in the direction the president has taken since assuming office.

He recalled Tinubu’s early days as a senator in 1991 and his involvement with the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) in the fight to restore Moshood Abiola’s mandate. Nwosu questioned whether Tinubu’s current actions are a true reflection of his earlier ideals.

“For those of us who knew Tinubu back in 1991, when he became a senator and actively participated in NADECO to restore Abiola’s mandate, it’s disheartening to see where things have headed. Is this really what it’s all about for you, Asiwaju?” Nwosu asked.

“Now that you’re in the Villa, is this the extent of your ambition? If so, it reeks of parochialism. If, however, he is being held hostage by certain forces, then he must free himself and take charge.

The day his vision becomes clearer and aligns with the vision of the ADC, we will consider supporting him.”

In a separate issue, Nwosu also addressed the recent summoning of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President Joe Ajaero by the police.

He cautioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other security agencies to tread carefully in their dealings, emphasising the need to uphold the interests of over 200 million Nigerians.

Nwosu urged these institutions to preserve the sanctity and integrity of their professions, warning against actions that could further jeopardise the nation’s stability.

“I want to take this opportunity to advise the Inspector General of Police and other intelligence agencies to be mindful of their actions and inactions, as they have far-reaching effects on over 200 million Nigerians,” Nwosu stated.

“We don’t need a situation where law enforcement behaves like ‘Wild West’ cowboys.

The stakes are too high, and the consequences too dire.”

Nwosu’s remarks reflect growing concern within the opposition and among Nigerians about the current trajectory of the Tinubu administration.

As the nation grapples with economic challenges and social unrest, the call for clear, visionary leadership has never been more urgent.

Whether President Tinubu will heed these calls and adjust his approach remains to be seen.