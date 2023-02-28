Adele And Rich Paul Set To Get Married?

Popular singer, Adele and Rich Paul are reportedly engaged. The British songstress and her sports agent beau are said to be planning a summer wedding, two years after going public with their relationship.

According to an online gossip site, Deux Moi, the wedding is set to happen soon as the couple believe they are ready to take the next step together.

Adele also added fuel to the fire after he was seen wearing a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger at her latest Las Vegas show over the weekend.

