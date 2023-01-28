Adeleke vs Oyetola: Tribunal under tremendous pressure – Gov Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has insisted that the Osun Election Petitions Tribunal has been under tremendous pressure.

Sanwo-Olu said this while congratulating the immediate past Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, on his victory at the Osun State Election Petitions Tribunal on Friday.

Recall that the Tribunal had sacked Governor Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and declared Oyetola, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the July 16, 2022 election in Osun, as the winner.

The Tribunal, in a 2-1 majority ruling by its Chairman, Justice Tertse Kume, insisted that Oyetola scored the lawful majority votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 290,266.

Reacting, Sanwo-Olu, while speaking to journalists at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Friday, said, “I think the Tribunal has taken its time and you can see the outcome.

“I imagine they must have been under tremendous pressure, but I’m sure at the end of the day, they took the right outcome.

“My congratulations go to the APC family in Osun. The judiciary has shown that it was delayed but not denied, so I want to congratulate my brother, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.”