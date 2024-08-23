African Men Have Started Embracing Body Modification – Lolo

Nollywood actress, Lolo has come out to speak on the increasing trend of body modifications among men. She recently revealed that it is now more common than many realize, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, while women clearly get body modification done more often, men also undergo body enhancements on the low, even if the spotlight has always been more on the females.

Lolo

added that she is not saying men do it more than women, but their gender is embracing the idea gradually.

Her words, “Today we have a very interesting topic that we want to talk about and whether you like it or not, it has become the norm. I know a lot of times we say that women do body enhancements more, but let me shock you, men too are into body modification more.

Men do it a lot but we’re just not focusing on it in Africa just yet, I’m not saying it’s prevalent; I said women do it more. Even if we look at the indices among men, maybe a small 5 percent, but it’s being done now.”

WOW.

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.