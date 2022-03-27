Afrobeats Hall Of Fame Will Never Be Complete Without Yahoo Boys – Joey Akan

Popular entertainment journalist, Joey Akan has come out to say that the Nigerian music history and its successes were built on cybercrime. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that yahoo boys (online fraudsters) funded and kept alive the Nigerian music industry for so many years with no institutional or corporate funding available.

Joey added that Afrobeats Hall of Fame will never be complete without honourary mentions to the Yahoo boys that dropped the money.

His words, “Afrobeats Hall of Fame will never be complete without honourary mentions to Yahoo boys who funded and kept alive an industry with no institutional or corporate funding. It’s a reality we hate to admit, but huge parts of Nigerian music history and success were built on cybercrime.”

WOW.