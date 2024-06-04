Air Chief Urges Collaboration to Combat Criminality in Delta State

Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), has underscored the necessity for collective efforts to eradicate criminal elements from Delta State and its environs.

This statement was made during a courtesy visit to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State in Asaba, where Abubakar stressed the importance of effective civil-military cooperation to maintain peace and security.

The remarks were conveyed in a statement issued by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), AVM Edward Gabkwet, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Abubakar highlighted the vital role of a peaceful environment in fostering meaningful development, emphasizing its impact on the well-being of ordinary citizens.

He urged residents to continue collaborating with security agencies in efforts to eliminate criminal elements from Delta State.

The CAS expressed gratitude to Governor Oborevwori for his unwavering support to the Armed Forces and the NAF, particularly in prioritizing security in the state over the past year.

He acknowledged the Governor’s allocation of a significant parcel of land, measuring approximately 66.6 hectares, to the NAF at Osubi for the establishment of a full-fledged NAF Base, marking a significant milestone in the relationship between Delta State and the NAF.

In response, Governor Oborevwori commended the NAF’s dedication to combating insecurity nationwide, affirming the strong partnership between the state and the NAF.

He pledged to initiate road construction leading to the allocated land for the NAF and promised to allocate additional land for a Post-Service Housing Scheme for retiring NAF personnel.

Furthermore, Governor Oborevwori condemned the tragic incident on March 14, which resulted in the loss of lives of Nigerian Army personnel at Okuama Village, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to ensuring security and peace in Delta State.