Air Marshal Hasan Emphasises Role of NAF in Upholding Democracy and Security

Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), has underscored the critical role of Nigeria’s democratic institutions and values as the bedrock of the nation.

He highlighted that it is both the constitutional duty and commitment of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and other military and security agencies to safeguard and fortify these fundamental principles.

In a recent visit to Gombe, Air Marshal Abubakar shared these insights during a meeting with the State Governor, His Excellency Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya.

The CAS reiterated that while the primary responsibility for maintaining security lies with state governors, they can rely on the unwavering support of the Armed Forces and other security agencies.

This support is crucial in upholding the freedoms and rights guaranteed by the Nigerian constitution.

Addressing the recent civil unrest in Gombe State, which saw significant damage and disruption, Air Marshal Abubakar acknowledged the unfortunate hijacking of peaceful protests by individuals with malicious intents.

He stated that the situation necessitated enhanced security measures.

“In response to the escalating unrest,” Abubakar explained, “the NAF deployed an aircraft for aerial reconnaissance over the city and other affected areas.

Additionally, our Regiment Forces collaborated with other security services to restore order and mitigate the crisis.”

This proactive approach underscores the NAF’s commitment to maintaining stability and protecting citizens during periods of upheaval.

Governor Yahaya responded positively to the CAS’s remarks, acknowledging the challenging times faced by the nation.

He expressed gratitude for the NAF’s and other security agencies’ efforts in managing security challenges, which have allowed citizens to continue their daily lives with relative peace.

The Governor praised the NAF 109 Combat Reconnaissance Group (CRG) for their prompt response to recent incidents of looting and theft that emerged during the protests.

This commendation reflects the critical role played by the NAF in swiftly addressing and controlling the chaos, ensuring minimal impact on public safety and property.

In support of the NAF’s ongoing efforts, Governor Yahaya assured Air Marshal Abubakar of his administration’s commitment to bolstering the capabilities of the 109 CRG.

He promised to facilitate the provision of necessary infrastructure and resources to enhance the unit’s operational effectiveness.

This support will enable the 109 CRG to better perform its duties and contribute to the overall security landscape of the state.

The interactions between the CAS and Governor Yahaya highlight a collaborative approach to addressing security challenges and strengthening the nation’s democratic institutions.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of continued partnership between state governments and the military to safeguard Nigeria’s democratic values and ensure a secure environment for its citizens.

As Nigeria navigates these testing times, the reinforcement of security measures and the provision of adequate support to military units like the 109 CRG are crucial.

Rhe joint efforts of the NAF and state authorities reflect a shared commitment to maintaining peace, protecting democratic principles, and enhancing the safety and security of all Nigerians.