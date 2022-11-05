Ajax Manager Must Play Kudus More – Ruud Gullit

Ex-footballer, Ruud Gullit has come out to question the decision by Ajax coach, Alfred Schreuder to not play Mohammed Kudus as a midfielder. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it remains a mystery why we don’t get to see the Ghanaian in midfield, and he doesn’t understand why the coach thinks it wise to only use him sparingly during matches.

Gullit added that he believes Kudus has too much energy to be wasted out of the pitch for so long.

His words, “Why do you carry around with Kudus and he doesn’t play in midfield? It is a mystery to me why Kudus does not play in midfield.”

“I think it’s so strange that you’re going to drag him around and he has to be in rush hour. That boy has so much energy, he does his job there too. It’s a midfielder. That’s how he came. In the beginning, he was great, really great.”

“Then he got injured, but now he’s back. Why doesn’t he play in midfield?”