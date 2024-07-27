Akinyemi: Farewell To The Matriarch We Have Lost!

On Saturday, August 3, 2024, the funeral service for the late Mrs. Aderoju Janet Akinyemi will take place at the Cathedral Church of St. James the Great, Oke Bola, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The ceremony will be followed by the committal of her mortal remains to Mother Earth. We invite friends, family and loved ones to join us as we bid farewell to an inspirational figure.

Aderoju, wife of The Most Reverend Michael Olukayode Akinyemi, the Retired Archbishop of Kwara Province and Bishop of Igbomina Diocese (Anglican Communion), passed away in the United States of America on May 15, 2024. A Service of Songs was held in her honour on June 29, 2024, in Texas, USA, to celebrate her life and legacy. Her demise leaves a void that cannot be filled in the hearts of her loved ones and the community she touched.

During her lifetime, Akinyemi was distinguished by her reserved nature, yet she was a woman of unflappable poise and infectious optimism. Not one to seek the spotlight, her gentle strength, quiet confidence and incredible positivity inspired respect and admiration. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Yes, I knew her! I knew Akinyemi as an exceptionally talented and focused woman. Today, I recall my darkest hours; I remember stumbling upon a beacon of hope in a world that seemed determined to crush me. In 1991, I sought guidance from Venerable Akinyemi, then Archdeacon and Vicar of Saint Matthew’s Anglican Church, Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State. Mama Akinyemi welcomed me with open arms and a deep sense of mother’s devotion at the Vicarage. Her infectious warmth and invaluable mentorship drew me to her like a magnet, leaving an indelible mark on my life.

Alongside her husband, ‘Mama Archdeacon’, as she then was, exemplified the power of grace, humility, and determination, demonstrating that, with faith and perseverance, obstacles were not insurmountable. When life’s dark waters rose to swallow me and everyone around seemed to be saying ‘throw in the towel’, the Akinyemis stood firm, embracing my struggles as their own. With unrelenting optimism, they reminded me that the One who made me would never leave me helpless! I remain grateful for Archbishop Akinyemi’s pivotal role in my life. However, I also recognize the crucial support of his wife, Mama Akinyemi. She created an environment that allowed his guidance to flourish.

Aderoju Akinyemi was born on October 16, 1954, in Tonkere, Osun State. Her parents, Pa James and Mrs Elizabeth Adetunji, were from Ilé Olósun Àkèré Family House in Modákéké, Osun State. She attended Ansar-Ud-Deen Primary School, Gbongan, Ode-Omu Anglican Grammar School, and later earned teaching certifications from Local Authority Teacher Training College, Iyana-Ofa in Ibadan, Oyo State College of Education, Ilesa, and University of Ibadan. A dedicated teacher, she served as Assistant Head Teacher until retirement.

Akinyemi was a woman of calm temperament, commitment and authenticity. She embodied the ultimate woman, excelling as a wife and mother. A devout prayer warrior, her love and leadership were a gentle breeze, soothing souls and providing a haven for hopes and dreams. A radiant presence, she illuminated paths and warmed hearts, leaving a lasting impact on those who encountered her. The Reverend ‘Toyin Adesokan of the Anglican Diocese of Lagos West fondly recalls Mama Akinyemi’s surprise visit during his theological training at the Immanuel College of Theology and Christian Education in Ibadan, a testament to her compassionate and encouraging nature.

As we bid farewell to this remarkable matriarch, we take comfort in the indelible mark she left on our lives.

May her journey be peaceful and her wisdom and strength forever remembered!

May the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, rest the soul of Mrs. Aderoju Janet Akinyemi and grant her loved one’s strength in hope!

Abiodun KOMOLAFE wrote from Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State.