Akwa Ibom PDP Successfully Elects Chairmanship and Councillorship Candidates for October Polls

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has successfully concluded its primary elections, selecting candidates for the upcoming local government elections scheduled for October 5th.

The party elected 31 chairmanship and 368 councillorship candidates in a process described as orderly and peaceful by party stakeholders.

The primary elections were held on Saturday, and the media unit of the Akwa Ibom State PDP issued a statement on Sunday highlighting the smooth conduct of the process.

Governor Umo Eno, speaking at Nsit-Ubium Local Government Area (LGA), praised the peaceful nature of the primaries, attributing the success to the prevailing tranquillity in the state.

Governor Eno expressed his gratitude to the people of Akwa Ibom and the party members for their disciplined behaviour during the primaries. He noted that the peaceful conduct was particularly notable given the unrest in various parts of the country due to ongoing hunger protests. “I want to commend everyone for the peaceful conduct of the primaries.

The success of our party primaries is largely due to the peace enjoyed in our state and the overall disposition of my administration,” Eno stated.

The Governor also reiterated his commitment to implementing additional welfare programmes for the youth, congratulating Mr Alfred Charles, the newly nominated chairmanship candidate for Nsit-Ubium, along with all the successful councillorship candidates.

Eno urged them to uphold the democratic values of the party and contribute effectively to community development under his ARISE Agenda.

In Oron Local Government Area, Deputy Governor Senator Akon Eyakenyi also commended the primaries, highlighting the PDP’s exemplary demonstration of “orderliness and peace” in managing its affairs within the state.

Eyakenyi’s remarks echoed the broader sentiment of satisfaction with the primaries.

State PDP Chairman Elder Aniekan Akpan, who observed the nomination process in Ukanafun LGA, praised the delegates and party members for their role in ensuring a successful exercise.

Akpan pointed out that the peaceful conduct across the state signifies the party’s preparedness to secure victory in the forthcoming elections and its commitment to continuing effective governance.

In Abak, the primaries concluded smoothly with delegates gathering at the Independence Hall to elect Mrs Ime Charles as the party’s candidate for the local government elections.

Following the exercise, Speaker of the State Assembly Udeme Otong, former National Assembly member Aniekan Umanah, and other prominent leaders voiced their optimism for a strong performance by the party in the October polls.

The successful primaries reflect the PDP’s organisational strength and its ability to manage internal processes effectively.

The party’s positive experience in the primaries is expected to bolster its campaign efforts as it prepares for the upcoming local government elections, aiming to build on its governance achievements and address the needs of the community.