Alexander Edwards Treats Me Like A Queen – Cher

Popular American singer, Cher, 76, has come out to confirm her relationship with music producer, Alexander Edwards, 36. She recently had her say via a series of messages, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, love doesn’t know math, so the age difference between them means and changes nothing about their relationship.

Cher added that she has already introduced Alexander to her family and he treats her like a queen.

Her words, “I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’ Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.”

