Alisson Is An Example For Other Goalkeepers – Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool defender, Virgil van Dijk has come out to hail Alisson Becker after the Brazilian kept the 100th clean sheet of his Liverpool career against Brentford on Saturday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is clear that his goalkeeper provides a lot of quality to his team because his contribution, saves and leadership have been very key since he joined.

Van Dijk added that Alisson is an example for a lot of goalkeepers with the standards he keeps setting.

His words, “The biggest quality, is how he is as a person and how important he is for the group. Obviously on the pitch his qualities are there for everyone to see – his contribution, the saves, the leadership, that’s all very important,”

“But away from the pitch is just as important, the qualities he has. He is a big, big leader in the group and someone a lot of players look up to. He’s an example for a lot of players, especially goalkeepers. I’m very glad that he’s my goalkeeper and we have been very successful. Obviously this [100 clean sheets] is for him a big moment and hopefully there is many more to come.”