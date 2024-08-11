All The Men I Fell In Love With In The Past Ended Up Showing Me Pepper – Efia Odo

Popular singer, Efia Odo has come out to admit that there was more to her relationship with Shatta Wale. She recently had her say during a podcast, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, a lot happened between them than just friendship, but she felt she was being taken for granted and that eventually led to their split.

Efia added that every man she fell in love with deeply in the past ended up showing her pepper.

Her words “A lot of things happened between both of us, but her feelings of being taken for granted contributed to their falling out.”

On past relationships, “I used to fall in love deeply with all the men that came into my life but they all ended up showing me pepper.”

WOW.